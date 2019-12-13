Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the House Judiciary Committee hurtled President Donald Trump one step closer to impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress with a pair of party-line votes; The United States and China have formally agreed to a partial trade agreement; The Supreme Court agreed to hear Trump’s attempts to keep nearly a decade of his tax returns out of the hands of New York City prosecutors and congressional committees, and more.

National

1.) The House Judiciary Committee hurtled President Donald Trump one step closer to impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Friday with a pair of 23-17 party-line votes.

2.) Canceling tariffs set to snap into place on Sunday, President Donald Trump announced Friday the United States and China have formally agreed to a partial trade agreement that has been months in the making.

3.) The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear President Donald Trump’s attempts to keep nearly a decade of his tax returns out of the hands of New York City prosecutors and congressional committees.

Regional

4.) In his latest dispatch, a beast stalks Courthouse News’ western bureau chief at an otherwise empty campground in Northern California.

5.) A conservative free speech group appeared successful Friday at persuading a Sixth Circuit panel that a Detroit-area public transit authority cannot ban its anti-Muslim ads for being overtly political.

6.) A former Catholic priest convicted two years ago of murder in the 1960 death of a South Texas schoolteacher is asking a state appellate court for a new trial based largely on hearsay claims from witness testimony.

7.) Despite four years of quarterly assessments deeming him incompetent to stand trial, the Colorado man accused of killing three people in a Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 told a federal judge Friday he is mentally sound.

International

8.) Relishing a landslide election victory, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday morning that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union by the end of January. Johnson called the Conservative win an “irrefutable” mandate from voters.