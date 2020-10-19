Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign objected to the topics for this week’s final presidential debate; The Justice Department unsealed an indictment accusing six Russian military officers of orchestrating a string of cyberattacks; The Supreme Court will rule on the Trump administration’s policy of forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico, and more.

National

1.) In a letter accusing the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates of political bias, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign said the final debate this week should be focused on foreign policy.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

2.) A gun control advocacy group co-founded by billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg said Monday it is launching a $4.5 million ad campaign in pivotal battleground states blasting Republicans on gun safety and their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

3.) The Justice Department unsealed an indictment Monday accusing six Russian military officers of orchestrating a string of cyberattacks targeting U.S. businesses, French elections and the 2018 Winter Olympics.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

4.) The Supreme Court said Monday it will rule on the Trump administration’s policy of forcing asylum seekers, regardless of where they fled from, to wait in Mexico while U.S. courts process their claims.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

5.) Experts called it critical Monday that a federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from leaving nearly 700,000 people without food stamps at a time of rising food insecurity with millions of Americans out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Regional

6.) Texas has launched what is likely the nation’s largest state-level effort to estimate how many people have already been infected with Covid-19 and could be immune to the disease as a result.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

7.) A northern Wisconsin judge left the state’s mandate limiting public gatherings and capping bar and restaurant capacity in place Monday, ruling against conservatives fighting to end such restrictions and handing the Democratic governor his second virus-related court win in a week.

(William Glasheen/The Post-Crescent via AP)

8.) When the first wave of Covid-19 vaccines roll out in California, they will be reserved for first responders and people in high-risk categories — meaning the general public will likely have to wait until 2021 before they can get one, Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)