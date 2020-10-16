Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court agreed to review the Trump administration’s effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count used to divvy up congressional seats; The risk of a chaotic no-deal divorce between the United Kingdom and the European Union is becoming ever more likely; Five of six men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer must stand trial, and more.

National

1.) The Supreme Court agreed Friday to review the Trump administration’s effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from the decennial census count used to divvy up seats in Congress.

2.) Twitter announced Friday that it will change its policy around hacked information after its decision to block users from sharing an unverified New York Post exposé about Hunter Biden sparked outrage among conservatives.

3.) Despite four straight days of losses, markets were able to close out the week with some winnings, even if they were small, as investors prepare for a potentially gruesome November.

4.) Just weeks after the president cast himself as a “great environmentalist” in a Florida rally, conservation groups condemned his administration Friday for undermining a court’s order to prevent water contamination with coal ash.

Regional

5.) Five of six men accused of planning to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer must stand trial, a federal magistrate ruled Friday.

6.) Hours after the Trump administration said it would deny California’s request for federal disaster assistance amid a record-setting wildfire season that has blackened over 4 million acres across the state, the president reversed course and approved the funding.

7.) In a win for transparency and police watchdog groups, New Jersey’s appeals court on Friday paved the way for state police officer disciplinary records to be made public.

International

8.) The risk of a previously unthinkable disruptive and chaotic no-deal divorce between the United Kingdom and the European Union is becoming ever more likely after European and British leaders said trade talks are making no progress.

