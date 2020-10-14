Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including senators confronted Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett about several hot-button issues; A federal judge extended Virginia’s voter registration deadline by two days following an outage caused by a severed cable; September 2020 broke global records as the warmest such month in recorded history, and more.

National

1.) Picking back up with Amy Coney Barrett on the heels of an 11-hour day of questioning, senators confronted the Supreme Court nominee on Wednesday about hot-button issues like abortion, health care, voting rights and the power of the presidency.

(Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

2.) The Trump administration’s decision to abruptly discontinue a 110-year-old survey that helps set minimum wage for immigrant farmworkers will lead to pay cuts for millions of U.S. and guest agricultural laborers across the country, a farmworkers union claims in a new lawsuit.

(Courthouse News photo via Pixabay)

3.) Fighting to revive an excessive-force suit, an attorney argued Wednesday before the Supreme Court that the police shooting of a woman in the back amounted to a seizure.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

4.) The Justice Department argued in a virtual Supreme Court hearing Wednesday that the burden of proof for a request to cancel an undocumented immigration’s removal lies with the person facing deportation, not the government.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Regional

5.) A federal judge extended Virginia’s voter registration deadline by two days Wednesday morning following an outage caused by a severed cable Tuesday, the final scheduled day to register ahead of the 2020 general election.

(Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

6.) Wisconsin officials opened a field hospital at the site of its previously canceled state fair on Wednesday, turning a contingency plan into a necessary reality as the Badger State struggles to rein in one of the worst coronavirus surges in the nation.

(Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Administration)

7.) The white woman who gained notoriety for falsely accusing a Black man of threatening her in Central Park actually called 911 twice that day.

(Christian Cooper via AP)

International

8.) September 2020 broke global records as the warmest such month in recorded history, according to federal meteorologists.