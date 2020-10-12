Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Senate held a partially virtual confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett; A federal judge in Washington became the latest to issue a nationwide injunction against policy shifts at the U.S. Postal Service; The coronavirus pandemic could wind up costing the U.S. over $16 trillion, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President Donald Trump opted out of this week’s presidential debate, calling the virtual format a “waste of time,” but the Senate’s fervid work to confirm his Supreme Court pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, pushed forward Monday in a partially virtual hearing.

(Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP)

2.) Just over three weeks out from Election Day, a federal judge in Washington became the latest to issue a nationwide injunction against policy shifts at the U.S. Postal Service that have caused mail delays since July.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

3.) The coronavirus pandemic could wind up costing the U.S. more than $16 trillion, a toll that would be costlier than all the wars the nation has fought since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and on par with expected long-term losses from global climate change, Harvard University researchers said in an analysis released Monday.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Regional

4.) Elections officials in California have launched an investigation into unofficial ballot drop boxes that popped up across the state, saying they do not comply with state law and may in fact constitute a felony.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

5.) A federal judge upheld Minnesota’s extended vote-counting timeline Sunday night, denying Republicans’ request for an injunction disqualifying mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

6.) A federal judge on Sunday again rejected voting integrity activists’ efforts to force Georgia election officials to abandon the state’s new touchscreen voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots for the November election in light of security concerns.

(Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

7.) A Wisconsin judge left the state’s mask mandate in place Monday, ruling against conservatives who claimed the Democratic governor had violated state law by declaring another public health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

International

8.) Belarus is again being rocked by violence, with masked black-clad security forces attacking peaceful protesters on Sunday with truncheons, rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons.

(AP Photo)