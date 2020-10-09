Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the world is recording its highest daily infection counts since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic seven months ago; A federal judge refused to give Floridians extra time to register to vote but blasted state officials for being unprepared; Most voters prefer Joe Biden over President Donald Trump on major issues and key personality traits, and more.

National

1.) A majority of U.S. voters prefer Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over President Donald Trump on most major issues and key personality traits, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Friday.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

2.) Spurred by industry members to crack down on aluminum dumping, the Trump administration announced tariffs Friday against 18 countries.

(AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop)

3.) Twitter announced fundamental changes to its platform intended to prevent political candidates from making false claims about victories on Election Day.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Regional

4.) A federal judge refused Friday to give Floridians extra time to register to vote despite a massive computer malfunction on the last day of registration, but he blasted state officials for being unprepared.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

5.) Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall Friday night in roughly the same area of southwest Louisiana that was ravaged by Hurricane Laura six weeks ago, leaving in its path downed trees and power lines and knocking out windows and power to hundreds of thousands of homes.

(NASA via AP)

6.) A ballot measure aimed at ending cash bail in California has civil rights groups at odds over what should replace it.

7.) Voters have complained of a range of issues with Virginia’s ballot tracking system, including some who said they never received their absentee ballot in the mail.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

International

8.) With new cases surging in Europe, the world is recording its highest daily infection counts since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic seven months ago.

(AP Photo/Channi Anand)