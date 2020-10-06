Top Eight
Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
Top eight CNS stories for today including Hungary lost another round in its wide-ranging rule-of-law fight with European Union leaders; President Donald Trump killed the possibility of another Covid-19 relief measure before the election; Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is widening his lead among likely voters, and more.
Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.
National
1.) Announcing that he will no longer negotiate a deal with House Democrats, President Donald Trump on Tuesday killed the possibility of another Covid-19 relief measure.
2.) Several justices with the U.S. Supreme Court hinted Tuesday that a law protecting religious freedoms includes a subtext that would allow individuals to sue government agents for money damages.
3.) After a week that featured a highly contentious presidential debate and a stay in the hospital following a positive Covid-19 diagnosis for President Donald Trump, new polling shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden is widening his lead over the president among likely voters.
Regional
4.) A Republican-backed political group that has called President Trump a “danger to the Constitution” is launching a $1 million ad campaign in Texas, hoping to cash in on recent polls showing a relatively tight race between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the Lone Star State.
5.) A lawyer for Arkansas faced stiff questioning from the Supreme Court on Tuesday as to how the state can regulate drug prices where federal law already applies.
International
6.) Hungary on Tuesday lost another round in its wide-ranging rule-of-law fight with European Union leaders after Europe’s highest court said a Soros-funded university was illegally forced to move most of its classes to Vienna from Budapest.
7.) European spy agencies can only keep bulk personal data in the event of a serious emergency, the EU’s high court ruled Tuesday.
8.) European Union institutions and member states spent Tuesday arguing before the bloc’s high court over the legality of a treaty aimed at combating violence against women.