Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including House lawmakers voted to transmit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose seven lawmakers from her Democratic caucus to serve as impeachment managers in the Senate trial; President Trump inked a long-anticipated partial trade agreement with China, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Dusting off a procedure not seen in the House of Representatives for 21 years, lawmakers voted 228-193 to transmit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday.

2.) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose seven lawmakers from her Democratic caucus Wednesday to serve as impeachment managers in the Senate trial of President Trump.

3.) A majority of Americans say the Trump administration’s approach to Iran has boosted chances of a major military conflict, despite a partisan divide in support for the recent drone strike that killed an Iranian general, the Pew Research Center reported Wednesday.

4.) President Donald Trump on Wednesday inked a long-anticipated partial trade agreement with China that will delay tariffs on Chinese imports in exchange for a commitment from the Asian power to up its imports of U.S. goods.

5.) Rising energy costs nudged up American wholesale prices only slightly in December, a sign that inflation pressures remain tame.

Regional

6.) Missouri’s Republican attorney general is considering his next move after the state’s high court struck down part of a voter ID law that requires those without a government-issued photo ID to sign an affidavit in order to vote.

7.) An Arkansas newspaper argued before the Eighth Circuit on Wednesday that a state law requiring businesses that contract with the state to pledge not to boycott Israel is unconstitutional.

International

8.) European spy agencies should not have free rein to access personal data from internet and phone companies, an adviser to the European Union’s top court said Wednesday.