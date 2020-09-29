Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to square off in the first presidential debate of the 2020 election campaign; The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments in a fight over tens of thousands of disputed voter registrations that conservatives believe should be deactivated; State officials further delayed the reopening of California’s most populous county, and more.

National

1.) President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will take center stage during primetime Tuesday night to make their cases to the American people in the first presidential debate of the 2020 election campaign.

2.) If you’ve found yourself having an extra drink or two than normal these days, you’re not alone: A new survey shows a spike in alcohol consumption following the stay-at-home orders that were part of the Covid-19 pandemic response, with women in particular increasing their happy hours by 41%.

3.) Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance indicated on Tuesday that he would not enforce his subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial information until the Second Circuit issued its ruling on the case.

Regional

4.) The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday explored the state elections commission’s powers and duties with regard to maintaining voter rolls in a continuation of a lengthy fight over tens of thousands of disputed voter registrations that conservatives believe should be deactivated.

5.) Further delaying the reopening of California’s most populous county, state officials said Tuesday that Los Angeles will remain stuck in the most severe coronavirus tier for at least two more weeks.

6.) Fed up with the growing number of untraceable homemade firearms used in gun crimes and mass shootings, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a federal lawsuit Tuesday to force the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to crack down on so-called “ghost guns” that skirt laws requiring background checks and age verification.

International

7.) Businesses in the European Union should accept cash, but countries are allowed to place their own restrictions on currency usage, an adviser to the EU’s high court said Tuesday.

8.) The world’s citizens largely view scientists in a positive light and show especially high approval of environmental science, space exploration and vaccination studies, according to Pew Research Center’s first international survey on attitudes toward scientists and their research.

