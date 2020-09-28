Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the global death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 1 million; A federal judge in Pennsylvania became the latest to issue a nationwide injunction against the Postal Service’s operational changes; California wildfires are threatening several towns in the wine regions of Napa and Sonoma counties, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Blocking Postmaster General Louis DeJoy from moving forward with operational changes that have caused mail delays ahead of the November election, a federal judge in Pennsylvania became the latest Monday to issue a nationwide injunction against the controversial policy shifts.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

2.) Just over one-fourth of American adults are turning to YouTube to get their news from both big media organizations and independent producers, according to a Pew Research Center study released Monday.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

3.) President Donald Trump said from the White House Rose Garden on Monday that the federal government has contracted with health care giant Abbott Laboratories to procure 150 million rapid Covid-19 tests for local governments in all 50 states to help them reopen schools.

(Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

Regional

4.) Residents of Santa Rosa, California, who fled their homes ahead of the Tubbs Fire three years ago did so again late Sunday and into Monday as the Glass Fire destroyed buildings and threatened several towns in the wine regions of Napa and Sonoma counties.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger)

5.) An Austin-area sheriff was arrested Monday and booked into his own jail for the alleged destruction of video recorded by police docuseries “Live PD” of the chase and death of unarmed Black motorist Javier Ambler last year.

(Austin Police Department via AP)

International

6.) The global death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 1 million by Monday, a grim milestone in a pandemic that caught much of the world unprepared for a health crisis and left economies reeling, convulsed politics and fundamentally altered the world.

(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

7.) A former Kosovo military officer on Monday became the first defendant to be brought before a special court established to try war crimes during the Kosovo War.

8.) One of the four men charged with the downing of flight Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 wants to address the court, his lawyers announced Monday.

(AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)