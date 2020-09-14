Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the U.S. argued before the United Nations’ highest court Monday that a 1955 treaty doesn’t prevent the Trump administration from reimposing sanctions on Iran; President Donald Trump met with California officials regarding the wildfire crisis gripping the entire West Coast; A divided Ninth Circuit panel allowed the Trump administration to terminate temporary protected status for 300,000 immigrants, and more.

National

1.) Weeks after assigning blame for California’s disastrous wildfire season on poor leadership and not climate change, President Donald Trump on Monday met with state officials regarding the siege gripping the entire West Coast.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2.) President Donald Trump’s “path of indifference” on climate change has left millions of Americans unprotected from the ravages of wildfires, floods and hurricanes — an abdication of the most basic duty of the president, former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

3.) With natural disasters battering the country, 20 states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration on Monday challenging a rule they claim eliminates regulations on hazardous pollutants spewing from the oil and natural gas industry.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

4.) A divided Ninth Circuit panel on Monday voided a lower court’s injunction and will allow the Trump administration to terminate temporary protected status for 300,000 immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Sudan.

(Courthouse News photo/Martin Macias Jr.)

5.) An attorney testifying before a House Oversight subcommittee said Monday that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy may have violated federal law if reports are true that he reimbursed employees at his former business for making GOP campaign donations.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Regional

6.) San Antonio has agreed to offer commercial space at the city’s international airport to Chick-fil-A, the fast-food restaurant that was controversially left out of a vendor agreement last year in a move Republican state officials called religious discrimination.

(Photo via Sikander Iqbal/Wikipedia Commons)

7.) Tropical Storm Sally, the earliest S-named storm on record in the Atlantic, is expected to slow down over the Gulf of Mexico on Monday evening before strengthening into a hurricane Tuesday with life-threatening storm surge along the Gulf Coast, including metropolitan New Orleans.

(NOAA via AP)

International

8.) The United States argued before the United Nations’ highest court Monday that a 1955 treaty with Iran doesn’t prevent the Trump administration from reimposing sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.

(UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Frank van Beek)