Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is expected to start next week; House Democrats released a trove of explosive documents providing new evidence tied to the Ukraine scandal; The European Court of Human Rights ruled Russia did not give fair trials to the country’s former richest man and a second man who criticized President Putin, and more.

National

1.) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he expects President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to start next week, as the House nears a vote to transmit the articles of impeachment it approved last month.

2.) On the eve of transferring the articles of impeachment to the Senate, House Democrats have released a trove of explosive documents from Rudy Giuliani’s now indicted associate Lev Parnas providing new evidence tied to the Ukraine scandal.

3.) House Democrats are demanding answers from President Trump on why he ordered the targeted killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, after the administration failed to explain the purported imminent threat that triggered the assassination.

4.) The Supreme Court cast doubt Tuesday on the Bridgegate convictions of two political operatives found to have orchestrated gridlock New Jersey traffic as partisan payback in the name of then-Governor Chris Christie.

Regional

5.) Delivering a victory for Wisconsin liberals and voting rights advocates, the state appeals court on Tuesday stayed two rulings ordering elections officials to immediately purge over 200,000 people from the voter rolls.

6.) A consortium of conservation groups sued the Trump administration Tuesday to try and stop it from opening a million acres of public lands in Central California for oil and gas drilling.

International

7.) Russia did not give fair trials to the country’s former richest man and a second man who criticized President Putin, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday.

8.) Hungarian regulations on nongovernmental organizations conflict with European Union law, a European Court of Justice magistrate held Tuesday in the latest in the clash between the EU and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.