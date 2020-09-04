Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Europe is being shaken by a new wave of the coronavirus crisis with a surge of infections across the continent; The American economy recovered just 1.4 million jobs in August while the unemployment rate dropped to 8.4%; Democrats condemned President Donald Trump for his reported remarks disparaging veterans as “losers” and “suckers,” and more.

National

1.) Continuing on a downward trend, the American economy recovered just 1.4 million jobs in August while the unemployment rate dropped to 8.4%.

2.) The Trump administration has feigned doubt over how Congress intended to allocate Covid-19 emergency relief to K-12 schools, civil rights groups argued in Washington Friday, challenging a rule they claim unlawfully shortchanges public schools.

3.) A group of House Democrats, many of whom have served in the U.S. military, condemned President Donald Trump on Friday for his reported remarks disparaging veterans as “losers” and “suckers.”

4.) America’s summer was punctuated by sweeping protests against police brutality and racism and those activities, regardless of the city or state they unfolded in, were almost entirely nonviolent, according to new analysis reviewing 7,750 U.S. demonstrations.

5.) The Pentagon announced Friday that it has completed a reevaluation of cloud computing proposals and will award a $10 billion contract to Microsoft instead of Amazon, despite a court order blocking the contract in light of claims that President Trump’s bias against Amazon influenced the decision.

International

6.) Europe is being shaken by a new wave of the coronavirus crisis with a surge of infections across the continent, throwing into confusion the reopening of schools and casting shadows over its politics and economies.

7.) Far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders lost his appeal of a criminal conviction for insulting a population group on Friday, but again he faced no punishment.

8.) A former Peruvian president cannot overcome extradition to his home country based on claims that the Peruvian government failed to formally charge him with bribery and other crimes as required by its treaty with the United States, a federal judge ruled Friday.