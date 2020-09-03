Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made a trip to Kenosha and met with the family of Jacob Blake; California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye shifted the make-up of the state’s rule-making body for the courts; Facebook announced it will ban political ads for the week leading up to the election, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) New claims for jobless benefits continued their fall, but a total of 29.2 million Americans collected unemployment insurance as of Aug. 15, up 2 million from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

(Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

2.) America’s trade gap with all countries surged 18.9% in July to the highest level since summer 2008, driven by a sharp increase in imports.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

3.) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made a trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, participating in a town hall-style community meeting focused on hope and optimism at a local church shortly after meeting with the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back by Kenosha police 11 days ago.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

4.) With Election Day just two months away, Facebook announced Thursday it would be taking new steps to combat misinformation and attempts to interfere in the election on its platform, including banning political ads for the week leading up to Nov. 3.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Regional

5.) California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye shifted the make-up of the state’s rule-making body for the courts with a wave of Judicial Council appointments Thursday.

(Penne Soltysik, Judicial Council of California)

6.) Attorneys representing the two major political parties faced off in the Minnesota Supreme Court on Thursday in a dispute over two state laws limiting Minnesotans’ ability to help others vote.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

7.) North Carolina is a key swing state in the November election, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has just a 2-point lead there on President Donald Trump, a Thursday poll shows.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

International

8.) The harsh view that the European Union is a weakling when it comes to foreign affairs and standing up against the military powers of the world is being seriously tested as Russia exerts control over Belarus and dismisses claims that a prominent Russian opposition leader was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.