Top eight CNS stories for today including the Trump administration announced it is placing sanctions on the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor; Joe Biden’s campaign and joint fundraising committees raked in a record-breaking $364.5 million; The Texas Supreme Court blocked the state’s biggest county from sending mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters, and more.

National

1.) Joe Biden’s campaign and joint fundraising committees raked in a record-breaking $364.5 million in August, the campaign announced Wednesday.

2.) Announcing new travel restrictions on Chinese diplomats and limiting their ability to attend American academic events, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo billed the move Wednesday as a step toward “restoring reciprocity.”

3.) Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was subpoenaed Wednesday for records that House Democrats say could illuminate causes of widespread mail delays as well as what led him to propose agency cutbacks.

Regional

4.) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump is narrowing in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, a poll released Wednesday shows.

5.) The Texas Supreme Court stepped into a political firestorm Wednesday, blocking the chief of elections in the state’s biggest county from proceeding with his plans to send mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters.

6.) Citing a pattern of consistent stonewalling, investigative journalists have taken the Oakland Police Department to court to force it to comply with state public records laws.

International

7.) The Trump administration announced Wednesday it is placing sanctions on the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, escalating its feud with the global judicial body investigating American military actions in Afghanistan.

8.) Qatar argued before the United Nations’ high court Wednesday that sanctions imposed by the United Arab Emirates constitute racial discrimination.

