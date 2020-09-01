Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump nationally and holds notable advantages in a handful of key battleground states; The Second Circuit paused enforcement of subpoenas seeking Trump’s tax returns and other financial records; A judge blocked the University of California system from using the SAT and ACT as part of its admissions process, and more.

National

1.) Fresh off conventions that officially solidified the Democratic and Republican tickets, new polling data shows that the race for the White House has changed little: Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump nationally and holds notable advantages in a handful of key battleground states.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

2.) The Second Circuit paused enforcement of subpoenas seeking President Donald Trump’s tax returns and other financial records for an ongoing grand jury investigation, in a brief ruling on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

3.) Conservationists sued the Trump administration on Tuesday for failing to protect the Nassau grouper, one of the largest coral reef fish, four years after it was designated a threatened species.

Regional

4.) As Massachusetts voters go to the polls in Tuesday’s U.S. Senate primary, there’s a sense that they might do something that was once unthinkable: reject a Kennedy.

(Courthouse News photo/Thomas Harrison)

5.) A judge has blocked the University of California system from using the SAT and ACT as part of its admissions process, finding a “test-optional policy” gives an unfair advantage to students who can access testing centers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Photo credit: brainchildvn/Wikipedia)

6.) California state courts will continue to allow litigants to serve documents electronically as well as conduct remote depositions under a pandemic-relief bill approved by lawmakers on the final day of the legislative session.

7.) Weighing privacy against free speech, the Minnesota Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in the state’s effort to restore an overturned revenge porn statute.

(Photo via Jonathunder/Wikipedia Commons)

8.) Under pressure from teachers threatening to strike, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday morning that the start of the school year will be delayed over a week.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)