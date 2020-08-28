Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including California’s second reopening wave will be deliberate and plodding under new rules introduced by Governor Gavin Newsom; The Tour de France is heading out across a France plunging back into the throes of a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic; Twenty-three attorneys general sued the White House to block changes that will make it easier to push through major projects with less extensive environmental reviews and public input, and more.

National

1.) Challenging the Trump administration’s revamp of a bedrock environmental law, 23 attorneys general sued the White House on Friday to block changes that will make it easier to push through major projects with less extensive environmental reviews and public input.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2.) Accusing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of repeatedly refusing to cooperate with its investigations, the House Foreign Affairs Committee announced Friday it is launching proceedings to hold him in contempt.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

3.) From the steps of the Lincoln Memorial where Martin Luther King Jr.’s voice rang out in a clarion call for justice 57 years ago, Breonna Taylor’s mother heard tens of thousands gathered around the reflecting pool cry out her daughter’s name in thundering unison Friday.

(Courthouse News photo/Brandi Buchman)

Regional

4.) As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue trending downward, California’s second reopening wave will be deliberate and plodding under rules introduced Friday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

5.) Amid the Covid-19 pandemic the city of Los Angeles is charging a pair of TikTok stars for throwing mega-parties at their Hollywood Hills mansion, which are viewed as potential super spreader events for the virus.

6.) The owners of Maximum Security, the horse that crossed the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby but was later disqualified, lost in the Sixth Circuit on Friday when the court held the disqualification is not reviewable under state law.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

International

7.) This year’s Tour de France, a hallowed summer centerpiece of sporting heroics and madness in Europe, is starting two months behind schedule and heads across a France plunging back into the throes of a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

8.) If you get into a car accident on your way home, laws exist to determine who is liable for the damage. But if your satellite hits another satellite in space, there are no clear rules.

(Image via European Space Agency)