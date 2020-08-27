Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including insured unemployment in the U.S. has dropped below 10% for the first time since March; The Third Circuit struck down EPA approval of Pennsylvania’s plan to limit air pollutants; Eight football players from the University of Nebraska sued over a decision by the Big Ten Conference to cancel the fall sports season, and more.

National

1.) For the first time since March insured unemployment in the U.S. has dropped below 10%, according to a weekly report out Thursday from the Department of Labor.

(Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

2.) Markets rose on news of the Federal Reserve changing its approach toward inflation and employment, as investors largely ignored poor GDP and unemployment data.

(Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP)

3.) Condemning the man just hours before the GOP will renominate him for a second term, Kamala Harris called President Donald Trump out on Thursday for failing “to protect the American people.”

(Image via Courthouse News)

4.) Ahead of renewed negotiations on a coronavirus relief bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Democrats refuse to compromise on the financial needs of Americans still struggling to make ends meet and protect their families during the pandemic.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Regional

5.) An obvious loophole should have doomed Environmental Protection Agency approval of Pennsylvania’s plan to limit air pollutants, the Third Circuit ruled Thursday.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

6.) Two conservation groups said Thursday they plan to sue a Hilton resort in Fort Lauderdale Beach for violations of the Endangered Species Act if the resort doesn’t change outdoor and indoor lighting practices that the environmentalists say harm nesting and hatchling sea turtles.

(Courthouse News photo/Bill Girdner)

7.) Eight football players from the University of Nebraska have sued over a decision by the Big Ten Conference to cancel the fall sports season in the face of health risks and uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Photo by Craig Chandler/University Communications)

8.) As daybreak came Thursday and Hurricane Laura downgraded from a potentially catastrophic Category 4 to a menacing Category 2 storm traveling inland with 100 mph winds, residents along the Texas-Louisiana border who did not evacuate began to take stock of damages.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)