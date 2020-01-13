Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the opening of a trial where a Slovakian businessman stands accused of ordering the murder of a journalist is shining more light on the entanglement of politics and corruption in Europe; Denim giant Lucky Brand Dungarees struck a chord with a powerful figure as it waged the latest battle of a nearly two-decade-long trademark dispute at the Supreme Court; New Jersey Senator Cory Booker suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Denim giant Lucky Brand Dungarees struck a chord with a powerful figure Monday as it waged the latest battle of a nearly two-decade-long trademark dispute at the Supreme Court.

2.) A woman who sent her boyfriend text messages urging him to kill himself failed Monday to secure a review of her conviction by the U.S. Supreme Court. Three women who went topless at the beach were also turned down.

3.) New Jersey Senator Cory Booker suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election on Monday, having failed now failed to qualify for back-to-back Democratic debates.

4.) Six Democrats contending for the presidency will take the stage in Des Moines on Tuesday night in the final debate before Iowa voters go to their precinct caucuses in three weeks.

Regional

5.) Over six dozen trees in a Brooklyn park will survive another day after a New York court paused a renovation effort that drew objections from locals.

6.) A Wisconsin judge held the state elections board in contempt Monday in the latest stage of a closely watched legal battle over voter rolls, which has potentially stark implications for 2020 elections in the key battleground state.

7.) Even with guns rights activists lined up by the hundreds outside a state Senate committee door, Virginia Democrats voted Monday to advance a number of controversial firearm restrictions.

International

8.) The opening of a trial where a politically connected Slovakian businessman stands accused of ordering the murder of a young investigative journalist in 2018 is shining more light on the entanglement of politics and corruption in Europe.