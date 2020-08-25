Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including counties on the southeast Texas coast are ordering their residents to evacuate as Hurricane Laura is expected to lash the area with driving winds and rain; The head of the Food and Drug Administration denied he was offering false hope about convalescent plasma therapy to help the president; Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell cannot await trial in the general prison population, and more.

National

1.) After apologizing for misrepresenting data on a Covid-19 treatment, the head of the Food and Drug Administration denied Tuesday that he was offering false hope about convalescent plasma therapy to help the president.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

2.) Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein charged with trafficking underage girls for sex, cannot await trial in the general prison population, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

3.) Only days after a federal watchdog refused to waver on its finding that Chad Wolf has been serving illegally as acting director of the Department of Homeland Security, President Donald Trump nominated the ex-lobbyist to the role permanently.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

4.) Lagging economic indicators helped dampen Wall Street on Tuesday as health officials pulled back on their enthusiasm over a new Covid-19 therapy.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Regional

5.) Counties on the southeast Texas coast are ordering their residents to evacuate Tuesday as forecasters say Tropical Storm Laura is now a hurricane that will lash the area with driving winds and rain when it makes landfall Wednesday.

(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

6.) California Governor Gavin Newsom made waves Tuesday in the upcoming Los Angeles County district attorney runoff election, throwing his support behind George Gascón, the longtime law enforcement official who mounted a progressive challenge to unseat incumbent Jackie Lacey amid the ongoing nationwide reckoning over police accountability.

(Courthouse News photo/Nathan Solis)

7.) After nearly a decade of legal and political hurdles, one of the most fought-over housing projects in the San Francisco Bay Area won approval at the end of a nearly eight-hour meeting early Tuesday morning.

(Stacey Baca)

International

8.) Plagued by technical difficulties at the outset, two days of hearings began Tuesday in an appeal of the genocide conviction of a former Bosnian Serb general known as the “Butcher of Bosnia.”

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)