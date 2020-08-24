Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including delegates kicked off the scaled-down 2020 Republican National Convention by officially renominating President Donald Trump; The California Supreme Court reversed Scott Peterson’s death sentence due to jury selection errors; The head of the World Health Organization said “there is light at the end of the tunnel” thanks to new coronavirus treatments and the prospect of vaccines, and more.

National

1.) Delegates kicked off the scaled-down 2020 Republican National Convention by officially renominating President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Monday morning in Charlotte.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

2.) Senator Ron Wyden on Monday asked former national security adviser John Bolton to discuss claims from his 2020 book that President Donald Trump tried to scuttle a record-breaking money-laundering prosecution as a favor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3.) EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced Monday the limited emergency approval of a disinfectant that the agency says can kill the new coronavirus on treated surfaces for up to seven days.

(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

Regional

4.) Nearly 16 years after being sentenced to death for the murders of his wife Laci and unborn child, Scott Peterson won a reprieve of sorts Monday: The California Supreme Court reversed his death sentence due to jury selection errors — but the murder convictions stand.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

5.) Following a weekend of improved weather conditions across much of the state, California firefighters are gaining on the series of historic wildfires that have burned an area the size of Rhode Island in just over a week.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger)

6.) All tropical storm warnings and watches for the Louisiana coast were dropped Monday afternoon as Tropical Storm Marco continued to weaken, while Tropical Storm Laura gained intensity as its path shifted west toward Texas.

(Courthouse News photo/Sabrina Canfield)

International

7.) The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 800,000 over the weekend, but the head of the World Health Organization said Monday “there is light at the end of the tunnel” thanks to new treatments and the prospect of vaccines.

(AP Photo/Channi Anand)

8.) Scientists from Hokkaido University announced Monday they have discovered a region of high melting activity beneath Shirase Glacier Tongue in East Antarctica responsible for an alarming rate of ice loss, which will give them better insight into predicting sea-level rise from glacial melting.

(Yuuki Watanabe / National Institute of Polar Research, Japan)