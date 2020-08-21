Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the confessed serial killer dubbed The Golden State Killer will die in prison; Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a Senate committee he plans to give mail-in ballots top priority; New York City’s pro-transparency law allowing for the release of police disciplinary records can proceed in mostly full effect, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Amid growing concern that the White House is out to undermine vote by mail in November’s election, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a Senate committee Friday that he plans to give mail-in ballots top priority.

(US Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs via AP)

2.) “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail Friday for her part in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, with the sentencing judge saying he was “dumbfounded” by her “gall.”

(AP Photo/Philip Marcelo)

3.) The week in which two of the three major U.S. indices hit new record high marks ended on a high note, mostly due to positive housing data and promising news on a coronavirus vaccine.

(Colin Ziemer/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

Regional

4.) Ensnared randomly by a relative’s DNA genetic test submitted decades after a brutal yearslong crime spree, the confessed serial killer dubbed The Golden State Killer’s disappearing act is up: He will die in prison.

(Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

5.) New York City’s pro-transparency law allowing for the release of police disciplinary records can proceed in mostly full effect, a federal judge announced in a telephone conference Friday.

6.) Indiana election officials cannot reject absentee ballots based upon mismatched signatures without first notifying the voter and giving them a chance to correct any mistakes, a federal judge ruled.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

International

7.) Bond hearings were held Thursday for five powerful men accused of arms trafficking in El Salvador, with the court agreeing to release the defendants without conditions before trial.

(Courthouse News photo/Miguel Patricio)

8.) A large share of European Union agricultural subsidies benefit the wealthiest and most polluting farms in Europe, new research shows.

(Photo via David Mark/Pixabay)