Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Trump’s reelection campaign brought a federal complaint to stop New Jersey from mailing a ballot to everyone in the state; Belarus is heading toward an escalation of tensions and drama after the European Union and Russia warned each other against interfering in the Eastern European nation; Governor Gavin Newsom said relief is incoming from neighboring states to help fight the over 360 active wildfires in California, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President Trump’s reelection campaign brought a federal complaint to stop New Jersey from mailing a ballot to everyone in the state.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

2.) Drivers who deliver Amazon packages are transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce even if they do not cross state lines, the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

3.) An attempt by one of the country’s largest winemakers to squash a prominent industry critic who cast the winery as “fakers not makers” has soured in federal court.

4.) As the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic and the roughly 5.4 million cases in the United States alone, a new poll finds most Americans are embarrassed by the federal response to the crisis.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Regional

5.) New Jersey’s high court ruled Wednesday that Newark did not have the authority to delegate investigative powers, including subpoena power, to a newly created civilian police review board.

(Image via Newark Police Department)

6.) With California’s bright skies once again shrouded in an apocalyptic haze of ash and smoke, Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said relief is incoming from neighboring states to help fight the over 360 active wildfires in the state.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger)

International

7.) Belarus is heading toward an escalation of tensions and drama after the European Union and Russia warned each other against interfering in an Eastern European nation witnessing mass protests and strikes amid a revolutionary drive to oust its longtime leader, a man often described as Europe’s last dictator.

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

8.) Attributing the move to its concern over China’s trampling of human rights, the Trump administration on Wednesday ended three agreements with Hong Kong targeting extradition arrangements as well as tax exemptions.

(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)