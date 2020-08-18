Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the postmaster general said operational changes in the U.S. Postal Service will be put off until after the presidential election; San Diego’s mayor signed an executive order allowing churches and gyms to operate for free at one of the city’s 340 parks; The World Health Organization warned against “vaccine nationalism,” and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Attorneys general across the country are joining forces in a lawsuit over operational changes in the U.S. Postal Service put forth by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who said Tuesday those initiatives will be put off until after the presidential election.

(Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

2.) Democrats tackled how to court rural voters during a meeting of the Democratic National Convention’s Rural Council on Tuesday, emphasizing that rallying rural America behind Joe Biden will require key infrastructure investments and a legitimate ground game to meet voters where they are.

(Courthouse News photo/Travis Bubenik)

3.) Two weeks after the neglected storage of highly combustible ammonium nitrate caused a devastating explosion in Lebanon, six environmental groups urged the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday to stop the United States from ushering in a new era of so-called bomb trains.

(Courthouse News photo/Travis Bubenik)

Regional

4.) Back to school this year in Southern California will be — like most other tasks during the era of the novel coronavirus — unprecedented.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

5.) Calling being outdoors “a birthright for every San Diegan,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer Tuesday signed an executive order allowing churches and gyms to operate for free at one of the city’s 340 parks — the same day San Diego came off Governor Gavin Newsom’s Covid-19 watchlist.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

6.) Despite President Donald Trump saying Monday that he fully approved Iowa’s request for $3.9 billion in disaster assistance following last week’s powerful wind storm, it is unclear how much money the state will actually receive.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

International

7.) The World Health Organization warned against “vaccine nationalism” on Tuesday at a moment when the race to vaccinate world populations against the novel coronavirus is entering a new combative phase after China joined Russia in declaring it has developed a vaccine against the virus.

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

8.) Fifteen years and nearly a billion dollars later, the Special Tribunal for Lebanon convicted one member of Hezbollah and acquitted three others Tuesday in the suicide bombing that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

(Courthouse News photo/Molly Quell)