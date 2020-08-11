Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate; Minnesota voters headed to socially distanced polls to cast ballots in the state’s primary election; Russian President Vladimir Putin announced approval for a coronavirus vaccine that has not undergone the most critical phase of its clinical trials, and more.

National

1.) Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate Tuesday, upholding a debate promise to pick a woman to round out his ticket.

2.) The en banc D.C. Circuit showed little patience Tuesday for the lawyer fighting to get Michael Flynn’s prosecution dismissed without a study of the government’s motives.

3.) Democrats and Republicans are still at an impasse in negotiations over another Covid-19 relief bill, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying Tuesday additional aid to local and state governments is a red line the GOP will not cross.

Regional

4.) Freshly spritzed with hand sanitizer, Minnesota voters headed to socially distanced polls Tuesday morning to vote in the state’s primary election, featuring several hotly contested races.

5.) A federal judge on Tuesday denied a voting rights group’s request for an order barring Georgia election officials from requiring voters to pay for their own postage to submit absentee ballots and ballot applications.

6.) Most of the approximately 550 people arrested in Portland, Oregon, since May 29 in protests against police brutality and systemic racism won’t be prosecuted, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Tuesday.

International

7.) Tens of thousands of Russians will be given a vaccine against the coronavirus after President Vladimir Putin announced approval Tuesday for a drug that has not undergone the most critical phase of its clinical trials.

8.) Is Europe on the verge of seeing its last dictatorship topple? That’s the hope of many both across the continent and in Belarus, the former Soviet state ruled by what many call Europe’s last authoritarian strongman.

