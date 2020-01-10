Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled she would soon send President Donald Trump’s articles of impeachment to the Senate; American employers added 145,000 jobs while the unemployment rate held steady at a 50-year low; House lawmakers passed a bill for U.S. regulators to designate chemicals found in cooking spray, cosmetics and other grease-resistant products as health hazards, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Touting powerful evidence from what has been a three-week hold on the start of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled Friday that she would end the tactic.

2.) American employers ended the last decade by adding 145,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate held steady at a 50-year low.

3.) House lawmakers passed a bill Friday for U.S. regulators to designate chemicals found in cooking spray, cosmetics and other grease-resistant products as health hazards.

4.) Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Trump administration announced Friday that it would sanction a number of top Iranian officials as well as leading steel and iron producers in the region.

Regional

5.) A proposed constitutional amendment to allow residents of the Sunshine State to choose their electric providers will not appear on the ballot this fall, the Florida Supreme Court ruled.

6.) Virginia’s Republican lawmakers and their legislative efforts are facing new hurdles with Democrats in control of both chambers for the first time in decades.

7.) Farmers, fishermen and environmentalists sparred over a proposal to breach four dams on the Snake River to prevent extinction of salmon born there.

8.) In his latest dispatch, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief recalls the Maui locals who aided his descent into a life of brewing sin.