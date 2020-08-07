Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the postmaster general announced a reorganization of the service and a freeze on executive hiring; A pipeline in Europe is nearing completion despite years of protests by environmental activists and local politicians; Russia wants President Trump to win re-election while China wants him to lose, and more.

National

1.) Suffering losses of $9 billion last year and on track to do worse in 2020, the postmaster general on Friday announced a reorganization of the service and a freeze on executive hiring amid the Covid-19 pandemic and an impending election.

2.) Saying the order was issued without giving due process to the company, TikTok on Friday threatened legal action over President Donald Trump’s executive action that would ban the platform’s parent company from doing business in the United States.

3.) A top intelligence official said Friday that Russia is trying to boost President Donald Trump’s re-election chances by undermining his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, while China wants the former vice president to win because it sees Trump as unpredictable.

4.) An overwhelming majority of Americans said that houses of worship should not be allowed to ignore rules about social distancing, the Pew Research Center found in a survey released Friday.

Regional

5.) Environmental groups, Texas regulators, a waste company and others oppose a federal plan to let disposal sites that aren’t specifically licensed for radioactive waste request an exception to take in the waste.

6.) While many parents won’t be sending their children off to school this fall, that isn’t stopping big-box stores and local boutiques in Texas from preparing for what they hope will be a busy tax-free holiday weekend as bargain shoppers welcome the annual tax moratorium Friday.

International

7.) A pipeline in Europe is nearing completion despite years of protests by environmental activists and local politicians, as well as official investigations into environmental wrongdoing by the pipeline company.

8.) Glaciers in the Southern Hemisphere, located in New Zealand, are past a tipping point in terms of ice loss due to climate change.

