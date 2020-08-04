Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump signed legislation that pumps billions into long-neglected national parks; Voters in Missouri and Arizona braved the Covid-19 threat to cast ballots in primary elections; The governors of six states announced a deal to buy 3 million coronavirus tests, and more.

1.) President Donald Trump signed legislation Tuesday that pumps billions into long-neglected national parks and props up a decades-old fund with revenue generated from offshore oil and gas drilling.

2.) Voters fearing Covid-19 will be reluctant to enter polling places in just 90 days, but experts warned Congress on Tuesday that vote-by-mail systems are underfunded and overburdened with the countdown on to November’s election.

3.) Supreme Court justices do not face term limits, but experts participating in an online panel Tuesday said the reasons for ending the practice are mounting.

4.) A survey released Tuesday shows Americans’ trust of the news media is declining even though they still see the institution as invaluable to democracy, indicating growing skepticism toward what many see as journalists straying from objectivity in the internet age.

5.) As surging infection rates heighten anxiety over the virus, testing providers have shown trouble meeting testing demands. Finding strength in numbers, however, the governors of six states announced a deal Tuesday to buy 3 million tests.

6.) Missouri voters, clad in masks and equipped with hand sanitizer, braved the Covid-19 threat Tuesday to cast ballots in the state’s primary election.

7.) With social distancing and extra cleaning in place to protect against the spread of Covid-19, Arizona voters went to the polls Tuesday in a primary that could help swing the U.S. Senate into the Democrats’ fold.

8.) New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot resigned Tuesday, but it was unclear whether she was forced out or quit in protest over the way Mayor Bill de Blasio has handled the pandemic.

