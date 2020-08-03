Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including California lawmakers are turning to the state’s cache of millionaires and billionaires for budget relief; The World Health Organization threw its support behind the wearing of masks and said badly hit countries like the U.S. should not give up hope of controlling the coronavirus; A federal judge struck down several aspects of federal guidelines said to unduly restrict paid leave for those out of work due to Covid-19, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) New York brought a successful challenge to federal guidelines said to unduly restrict paid leave for those out of work due to Covid-19. A federal judge declared several aspects of the rule invalid Monday.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

2.) Tens of millions of Americans are planning to vote by mail this November, but many election officials and experts are leery of putting their faith in absentee ballots, systems that have been around for years but have proved error-prone for even a tiny number of votes.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

3.) President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday that bars federal agencies from hiring foreign workers over U.S. citizens or green card holders, after firing the chair of a federally owned corporation that outsourced labor.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Regional

4.) Scheming a cure for a coronavirus-induced recession, California lawmakers are turning to the state’s cache of millionaires and billionaires for budget relief.

5.) Evacuation orders remain in place for thousands of Southern California residents as more than 1,200 firefighters battle a massive wildfire which has burned over 26,000 acres in the mountains east of Los Angeles, state officials said Monday.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

6.) Two races to watch in the Kansas primary election happening Tuesday highlight the Republican Party’s desire to harness intense but limited enthusiasm for far-right fringe political personalities while nominating institutionalist candidates who are seen as more electable in November.

(AP Photo/Mitchell Willetts)

7.) A monument to Confederate General Robert E. Lee will stay standing in Virginia’s capital for at least another 90 days thanks to a new injunction issued Monday morning by a state judge.

(Courthouse News photo/Brad Kutner)

International

8.) Warning there isn’t a magical solution to end the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization threw its support behind the wearing of masks on Monday and said badly hit countries like the United States should not give up hope of controlling the virus.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)