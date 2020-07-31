Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) While the world awaits a vaccine for Covid-19 and the U.S. struggles to tamp down the spread in its borders, the senior-most public health officials of the Trump administration emphasized repeatedly to Congress on Friday that mask wearing, social distancing and proper hygiene are the keys to escaping the crisis faster.

2.) Attorneys for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign argued Friday before a Minnesota judge to prevent the relaxation of restrictions on absentee voting in the state.

3.) The day after the release of dozens of files in her case, Jeffrey Epstein’s accused accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell scored a win Friday in her quest to delay the release of a deposition said to incriminate her.

Regional

4.) The American Civil Liberties Union may soon be the arbiter of who is and isn’t a journalist at Portland protests, with a federal judge floating the idea of requiring journalists to be identified by the organization’s blue vests in order to avoid assault or arrest by federal agents under the court’s temporary restraining order.

5.) On the eve of New York’s deadline for school districts to submit reopening plans for September, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio emphasized Friday that school staffers will get priority for free coronavirus testing and 24-hour turnaround on their results.

International

6.) Europe’s 19-country Eurozone economy suffered a record 12.1% drop in economic activity during the months when most of the continent was shut down to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

7.) The three-month containment orders against Covid-19 in El Salvador had been a success until a hostile National Assembly undid them. Now, new cases and deaths are soaring even throughout tiny villages, the meager isolated hamlets on rocky hillsides.

8.) Plagued by technical issues and mired in controversies, the selection process for the next prosecutor of the International Criminal Court includes an uphill battle against political infighting, sexual harassment allegations and Covid-19.

