Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump pondered openly about delaying the November election many polls show him destined to lose; The California Supreme Court unanimously upheld the constitutionality of a 2013 pension reform law; The U.S. economy shrank at a record 32.9% annual rate in the second quarter, and more.

1.) Ratcheting up his attacks on mail-in voting, President Donald Trump pondered openly on Thursday about delaying the November election many polls show him destined to lose.

2.) The U.S. economy shrank at a record 32.9% annual rate in the second quarter of the year, an astonishing plunge triggered by the coronavirus pandemic that has been ravaging the economy for nearly six months.

3.) Set to lose $600 bonuses with their unemployment checks after tomorrow, the federal government reported Thursday that 11.6% of America’s 146,125,989-person workforce is out of a job.

4.) Herman Cain, a 2012 Republican presidential candidate and staunch ally of President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 74 after contracting Covid-19.

5.) The Senate Judiciary Committee approved six of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees on Thursday, including four who are up for seats on courts in Illinois.

6.) In an unanimous ruling Thursday, the California Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of a 2013 pension reform law forbidding public employees from cashing in on unused sick and vacation time to increase their pension benefits, finding the Legislature should be allowed to “close loopholes and foreclose opportunities for abuse.”

7.) A Seattle judge on Thursday put the brakes on an order requiring all local major media outlets to turn over to police unedited video of a Black Lives Matter protest, deciding instead that he will conduct an in camera review and decide what — if any — footage will go to police.

8.) Ohio Republican lawmaker Larry Householder was indicted on federal racketeering charges Thursday and removed as speaker of the state House, following his arrest last week in connection with a $60 million bribery scheme.

