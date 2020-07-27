Top Eight
Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
Top eight CNS stories for today including a spike in Covid-19 cases in Europe has added to the grim global picture of an accelerating pandemic; California lawmakers introduced a $100 billion coronavirus stimulus plan; A new poll of North Carolina voters indicates the swing state is leaning toward Democratic candidates in three critical races, and more.
National
1.) A new poll of North Carolina voters indicates the swing state is leaning toward Democratic candidates in three critical races, including the battle for the White House.
2.) Hundreds of Democratic delegates, mostly in support of Senator Bernie Sanders, have pledged to boycott the party’s national platform if it does not include single-payer health care, setting up a likely showdown between the party’s progressive and moderate branches just three weeks before the convention.
3.) An analysis of reporting from major newspapers shows press releases from opponents of climate action were cited about 14% of the time, compared to 7% for supporters.
4.) The White House confirmed Monday that its most senior official so far has tested positive for the coronavirus: national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien.
Regional
5.) Promising sweeping pandemic relief for business owners and renters without raising taxes, California lawmakers on Monday introduced a $100 billion coronavirus stimulus plan.
6.) Taking advantage of its Mediterranean-esque temperate climate, cities across Southern California have turned to European-style outdoor dining – taking over sidewalks and parking spots – to keep restaurants in business, in an unprecedented public-private partnership that could change California’s car-centric culture permanently.
7.) Police in Virginia’s capital arrested protesters and detained journalists during weekend demonstrations that saw windows smashed and a city truck set ablaze.
International
8.) It’s turning into the summer Europeans didn’t want: One overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.