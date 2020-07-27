Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including a spike in Covid-19 cases in Europe has added to the grim global picture of an accelerating pandemic; California lawmakers introduced a $100 billion coronavirus stimulus plan; A new poll of North Carolina voters indicates the swing state is leaning toward Democratic candidates in three critical races, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) A new poll of North Carolina voters indicates the swing state is leaning toward Democratic candidates in three critical races, including the battle for the White House.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

2.) Hundreds of Democratic delegates, mostly in support of Senator Bernie Sanders, have pledged to boycott the party’s national platform if it does not include single-payer health care, setting up a likely showdown between the party’s progressive and moderate branches just three weeks before the convention.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

3.) An analysis of reporting from major newspapers shows press releases from opponents of climate action were cited about 14% of the time, compared to 7% for supporters.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

4.) The White House confirmed Monday that its most senior official so far has tested positive for the coronavirus: national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Regional

5.) Promising sweeping pandemic relief for business owners and renters without raising taxes, California lawmakers on Monday introduced a $100 billion coronavirus stimulus plan.

6.) Taking advantage of its Mediterranean-esque temperate climate, cities across Southern California have turned to European-style outdoor dining – taking over sidewalks and parking spots – to keep restaurants in business, in an unprecedented public-private partnership that could change California’s car-centric culture permanently.

(Courthouse News photo/Bianca Bruno)

7.) Police in Virginia’s capital arrested protesters and detained journalists during weekend demonstrations that saw windows smashed and a city truck set ablaze.

(Joe Mahoney/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

International

8.) It’s turning into the summer Europeans didn’t want: One overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)