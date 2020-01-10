Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including workers angry over the French government’s plans to overhaul the nation’s public retirement system seized the country with a new wave of nationwide strikes; The Trump administration plans to reduce the time it takes to assess the environmental impact of major federal projects; Pete Buttigieg is holding a slight lead among Democratic presidential candidates in New Hampshire, and more.

National

1.) The Trump administration on Thursday proposed scaling back a key environmental law to reduce the time it takes to assess the environmental impact of major federal projects like oil pipelines.

2.) Partisan frustrations over the 2020 census flared Thursday on Capitol Hill as House Democrats consulted experts on how to reach hard-to-count communities when the once-in-a-decade tally gets underway.

3.) Pete Buttigieg is holding a slight lead among Democratic presidential candidates in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary, according to a Thursday poll from Monmouth University in what has become a tightened, four-way race.

4.) Facebook reasserted its noninterventionist stance on political advertising Thursday, saying it will allow targeted political ads on its platform, but will offer users the option to see fewer of them.

5.) The House voted Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump’s war-making powers against Iran, a move that lacks teeth but puts support on the record for Congress’ authority to approve military action.

International

6.) France was seized by a new wave of nationwide strikes on Thursday by a spectrum of workers angry over the government’s plans to overhaul the nation’s public retirement system.

Regional

7.) Kansas will likely expand Medicaid up to 150,000 additional residents, according to a deal struck Thursday between Republican state legislators and Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

8.) Virginians have few options when it comes to how they power their homes. But with Democrats now in full control of the state government, a more open market could be on the horizon.