Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Chinese scientist who had been hiding out in a San Francisco consulate in a bid to evade U.S. authorities was booked into Sacramento County Jail; A Netherlands human rights watchdog ruled Dutch airline KLM discriminated against a woman when it asked her to change seats to accommodate an Orthodox Jewish man; A new study shows life in Covid-19 lockdown is unsettling the physical and mental wellbeing of parents and their children, and more.

National

1.) The Chinese scientist who had been hiding out in a San Francisco consulate in a bid to evade U.S. authorities was booked into Sacramento County Jail on Friday morning.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

2.) Life in Covid-19 lockdown is unsettling the physical and mental wellbeing of parents and their children, according to a new national survey published Friday in the journal Pediatrics.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

3.) The Trump administration has revoked an Obama-era housing rule created to fight racial disparities in suburban areas, drawing criticism that the rollback will promote segregation.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

4.) In a sign of the times, a federal judge heard remote arguments Friday on a lawsuit filed by Republicans to block remote proxy voting in the House, a historically unprecedented procedure initiated by Democrats to limit the spread of Covid-19.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

Regional

5.) A Georgia judge has ordered Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to enter mediation over the governor’s lawsuit seeking to block the city from requiring face masks in public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Michael Holahan/Augusta Chronicle via AP)

6.) A proposed Alaskan mining project cleared another regulatory hurdle Friday despite vehement opposition from environmental advocacy groups who say pollution from the project will harm the salmon industry and the local watershed.

(AlaskaTrekker via Wikipedia)

International

7.) Dutch airline KLM discriminated against a woman when it asked her to change seats to accommodate an Orthodox Jewish man, a human rights watchdog in the Netherlands has ruled.

(AP Photo/Armando Franca)

8.) A new study uses mathematical modeling of typhus infections in the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II to understand how public health interventions eradicated the disease.

(Property of the Montclair State University [New Jersey] Permanent Collection, MSU 2011.003.002)