Top eight CNS stories for today including a federal judge re-released the president’s convicted former attorney Michael Cohen; U.S. unemployment numbers rose for the first time in months; A German court found a 93-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard guilty of being an accessory to the murder of thousands, and more.

National

1.) Re-releasing the president’s convicted former attorney, a federal judge ruled Thursday that the government ended Michael Cohen’s brief stint of home confinement and put him back in prison to punish him for writing a book.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

2.) U.S. unemployment numbers rose for the first time in months Thursday with 1.4 million joining the ranks of Americans filing initial claims for unemployment benefits last week.

(Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

3.) The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved five of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, including three who would sit on federal courts in California.

(Courthouse News photo/Martin Macias Jr.)

4.) A congressman’s crass confrontation of fellow Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this week prompted a stream of supporters to take to the House floor Thursday and rebuke inequities and misogyny that plague women on the highest rungs of power.

(AP Photo)

Regional

5.) Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler stood with thousands of protesters outside the federal courthouse Wednesday night as federal police unleashed a barrage of tear gas.

(Courthouse News photo/Karina Brown)

6.) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed into law Thursday police reforms responding to the death of George Floyd after a lengthy struggle to get a bill through the state’s divided government.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

International

7.) A German court on Thursday found a 93-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard guilty of being an accessory to the murder of thousands when he was a teenager.

(Fabian Bimmer/Pool via AP)

8.) The head of the World Health Organization said Thursday there is no basis to claims Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made during a visit to London this week alleging China bought his election to lead the global health agency in 2017.

(Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)