Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including a group of moms were among peaceful protesters hit with pepper balls and dozens of cans of tear gas in Portland, Oregon; Bitterly divided European leaders approved a landmark $857 billion economic stimulus package to help Europe pick itself up from the coronavirus pandemic; President Donald Trump signed a memorandum to exclude undocumented immigrants from the decennial census count used to divvy seats in Congress, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Sure to trigger a swift legal challenge from the Democratic jurisdictions such a move targets, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday to exclude undocumented immigrants from the decennial census count used to divvy seats in Congress.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

2.) As the world anxiously awaits a Covid-19 vaccine, chief executives from a slew of pharmaceutical companies reassured Congress on Tuesday about researchers’ progress and the steps being taken to ensure that speedy work does not come at the cost of safety or efficacy.

(University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

3.) Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden unveiled the third plank of his economic agenda Tuesday, saying the country needs to invest more in caregiving for the young and old to unleash the full power of the American economy.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Regional

4.) Dressed in yellow, a group of moms who formed a protective wall between federal troops and the 1,000-person crowd were among peaceful protesters hit with pepper balls and dozens of cans of tear gas Monday night in Portland, Oregon.

(Courthouse News photo/Karina Brown)

5.) A recent fire that badly damaged the Mission San Gabriel church in Southern California has brought to the surface 250-year-old sins of Spain and the Catholic Church — part of the complicated and often painful past woven into the fabric of the Golden State.

(Courthouse News photo/Martin Macias Jr.)

6.) Even as the number of coronavirus cases in California surges past 400,000 and the death toll tops 7,000, a group of parents sued the state Tuesday demanding schools reopen for business as usual this fall.

(Courthouse News photo/Martin Macias Jr.)

International

7.) After marathon negotiations in Brussels, bitterly divided European leaders on Tuesday approved a landmark $857 billion economic stimulus package to help Europe pick itself up from the coronavirus pandemic.

(John Thys, Pool Photo via AP)

8.) Two Chinese hackers were indicted Tuesday on charges that they targeted U.S. researchers developing a vaccine for Covid-19 as part of a global campaign backed by Beijing intelligence.

(AP Photo/Francois Mori)