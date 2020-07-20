Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including a gunman dressed as a FedEx worker opened fire into the New Jersey home of a federal judge, critically injuring her husband and killing the couple’s son; The Second Circuit affirmed a Turkish banker’s convictions for facilitating record-breaking violations of anti-Iran sanctions; Researchers in Great Britain said a small vaccine trial was successful in safely triggering an immune response to fight the coronavirus, and more.

National

1.) NASA is gearing up for humanity’s first round trip to Mars. But before the first human can set foot on the red planet, scientists will launch the Perseverance rover to study the planet’s surface and atmosphere.

(NASA / JPL-Caltech)

2.) Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn accused the federal judge on his case of hijacking criminal procedure on Monday, saying the D.C. Circuit’s order to end his prosecution should stand without an en banc rehearing.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Regional

3.) A gunman dressed as a FedEx worker opened fire into the New Jersey home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas on Sunday night, critically injuring her husband and killing the couple’s son.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

4.) Though barbershops and salons have once again been ordered closed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Californians can still get their hair and nails done outside under guidance released Monday by state regulators.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

5.) Days after the death of longtime Congressman John Lewis, the executive committee of the Georgia Democratic Party chose Nikema Williams, a state senator and chairwoman of the state party, to replace him on the November ballot.

(AP Photo/Ron Harris)

6.) Resentencing former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver to six and years in prison, a federal judge refused Monday to sideline the Democrat’s corruption punishment due to the Covid-19 threat.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

International

7.) Almost a year to the day that Halkbank manager Hakan Atilla completed his 36-month sentence, a U.S. appeals court affirmed the Turkish banker’s convictions for facilitating record-breaking violations of anti-Iran sanctions.

8.) With the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surging past 600,000, researchers in Great Britain said Monday a small vaccine trial was successful in safely triggering an immune response to fight the virus.

(John Cairns, University of Oxford via AP)