Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the European Union’s second-highest court sided with Apple in a $15 tax billion case; Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 13 points in the swing state of Pennsylvania; George Floyd’s family sued Minneapolis and the four former police officers charged in his death, and more.

National

1.) Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, leads President Donald Trump by 13 points among registered Pennsylvania voters, a new poll shows, but many aren’t so confident Biden will carry the swing state.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

2.) President Trump announced significant changes Wednesday to a longstanding law that forces the government to pump the brakes on projects at risk of hurting the environment.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

3.) Less than a week after the Supreme Court’s resounding rejection of absolute immunity claims, President Trump on Wednesday revealed his path forward in the probe of his tax returns for a New York criminal investigation.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

4.) Intervening against the execution of federal death-row inmates for the second time in 48 hours, a Washington judge granted an injunction Wednesday to a man who claims to be suffering from dementia.

(Jim Barcus/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Regional

5.) George Floyd’s family sued Minneapolis and the four former police officers charged in his death Wednesday, claiming they violated Floyd’s constitutional rights during his arrest and the city knowingly harbored a police culture rife with racism and excessive force.

(Hennepin County Sheriff via AP)

6.) The French delicacy foie gras got a second life in California after a federal judge ruled the dish can be imported from out of state despite the Golden State’s ban.

(AP Photo/Bob Edme)

International

7.) The European Union’s second-highest court sided with Apple in a $15 billion case on Wednesday, holding that Ireland did not give the tech giant an illegal tax break.

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

8. )In a major win for President Donald Trump, the United Kingdom is banning Chinese technology giant Huawei from its 5G network and sending a strong signal that Britain sees its future tied ever more closely to Washington, its old transatlantic ally.

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)