Top eight CNS stories for today including Governor Gavin Newsom ordered much of California to shut down again as the novel coronavirus wreaks havoc across the Golden State; A federal appeals court that President Trump flipped last year cleared the way for the Justice Department to withhold grant money from sanctuary jurisdictions; Polish voters narrowly re-elected a nationalist conservative president and delivered a bitter blow to liberals in Europe, and more.

National

1.) Breaking apart from every other U.S. circuit court, a federal appeals court that President Trump flipped last year cleared the way Monday for the Justice Department to withhold grant money from sanctuary jurisdictions.

2.) Hours before Daniel Lewis Lee was scheduled to go to the lethal injection chamber, a federal judge on Monday stopped the Trump administration from carrying out the first federal execution in 17 years.

3.) Seventeen states and the District of Columbia brought a massive federal complaint Monday over the Trump administration’s new rule requiring foreign students to take classes in person, not just online, to stay in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Regional

4.) Governor Gavin Newsom ordered much of California to shut down again, including indoor service at restaurants statewide and churches and hair salons in 30 hard-hit counties as the novel coronavirus wreaks havoc across the Golden State.

5.) The Texas Supreme Court on Monday rejected the state Republican Party’s petition for an order to let it hold its in-person convention this week in Houston despite a surge in coronavirus cases.

6.) Florida’s coronavirus cases swelled again Monday, a day after the state reported a record-breaking number of new cases, prompting Democratic lawmakers to criticize Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ response to the public health crisis.

7.) As the Democratic Party fights for control of the U.S. Senate in November, Tuesday’s Maine primary could give some valuable clues on what to expect.

International

8.) Polish voters narrowly re-elected a nationalist conservative president and delivered a bitter blow to liberals in Europe who fear that Poland is drifting away from democracy and becoming a threat to the stability of the European Union.

