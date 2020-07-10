Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including most Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of race relations, the novel coronavirus and reopening the economy; The conservative-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned three of the Democratic governor’s budget vetoes; The Netherlands brought a case against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, and more.

National

1.) With a little over 100 days left until Election Day, a majority of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of race relations, the novel coronavirus and reopening the economy as hospitals across the country see a surge of patients infected with Covid-19.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2.) The American juror has emerged from quarantine with something of a makeover.

(Courthouse News photo/Adam Klasfeld)

3.) The D.C. Circuit ordered federal reconsideration Friday of whether parts of more than a dozen counties near Denver, Chicago and other major cities meet national air quality standards for smog.

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Regional

4.) The conservative-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court jettisoned three of the Democratic governor’s budget vetoes on Friday, delivering a second blow to the governor’s executive authority in as many days.

(Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

5.) President Donald Trump on Friday visited South Florida, one of the nation’s epicenters of coronavirus infections, as the region struggles to contain skyrocketing cases and keep hospital beds open.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

6.) The Texas Republican Party said it will appeal to the Texas Supreme Court after a judge denied its request for an order to let it hold its convention in Houston next week.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

7.) Once a city with ample opportunity for upward mobility, Houston’s welcome mat is fraying with home prices rising beyond the reach of the working class. And the American Dream is slipping fastest from the hands of Black Houstonians.

International

8.) The Netherlands brought a case against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights on Friday over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, escalating tensions over the 2014 crash as a separate criminal trial plays out near Amsterdam.

(AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)