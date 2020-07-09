Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court upheld a New York City prosecutor’s subpoena for President Donald Trump’s tax returns; Governor Gavin Newsom announced a single-day record of 149 Covid-19 deaths; Eastern Europe is becoming a new trouble spot in the coronavirus pandemic as infections spike and national governments face resistance to lockdown measures, and more.

National

1.) Presidents are not immune from state criminal proceedings while in office, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday, upholding a New York City prosecutor’s subpoena for President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

2.) In a decision that reclassifies a large swath of eastern Oklahoma as land belonging to Native Americans driven from their ancestral home during the Trail of Tears, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4Tuesday that a Seminole man sentenced to 500 years in prison for rape and sodomy should have been tried in federal court.

3.) Despite pressure from President Donald Trump, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday the agency will not loosen school reopening guidelines.

4.) Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made his case to the working class Thursday, delivering a speech from the battleground state of Pennsylvania touting himself as the candidate best positioned to restore America to its past manufacturing glory.

Regional

5.) Emphasizing the ruthless impact the coronavirus continues to have on California families, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a single-day record of 149 Covid-19 deaths.

6.) The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the lion’s share of lame duck laws passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature in late 2018 to limit the powers of the new Democratic governor and attorney general.

International

7.) Eastern Europe is becoming a new trouble spot in the coronavirus pandemic as infections spike and national governments face resistance to lockdown measures, most acutely in Serbia, where violent anti-lockdown protests have erupted.

8.) YouTube only has to hand over the postal addresses of people who illegally uploaded movies onto its video platform, not their email or IP addresses, the European Union’s top court held.

