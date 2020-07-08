Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court endorsed Trump-ordered exemptions that would let employers deny coverage for birth control if they assert moral objections; Harvard and MIT sued the Trump administration over a rule that says foreign students must take classes in person to stay in the country; Religious groups argued against a Belgian law banning ritual animal slaughter before Europe’s highest court, and more.

National

1.) Walloping access rights to free birth control in America, the Supreme Court on Wednesday endorsed Trump-ordered exemptions that would let employers deny coverage if they assert moral objections.

(Photo courtesy of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty via CNS)

2.) The Supreme Court on Wednesday found a doctrine that insulates religious institutions from lawsuits over their hiring and firing decisions can extend to religious schools sued by their teachers.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

3.) Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology hit the Trump administration with a federal complaint Wednesday over a rule that says foreign students must take classes in person to stay in the country.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

4.) A year after the retailer raked in nearly $1 billion in sales, Brooks Brothers ended a 200-year run at the top of the menswear market by filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Regional

5.) Chemical giant Bayer said it will reconsider plans to resolve future litigation related to the toxicity of the active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup, after a federal judge expressed concerns about the “propriety and fairness” of the proposed $10 billion settlement.

6.) For a particularly tense span of roughly two weeks at the height of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, New York City police officers arrested more than 2,000 protesting racial injustice. An overview of that data released by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday suggests that those arrests may have proven the protesters’ point.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

7.) The Ninth Circuit upheld protections for grizzly bears in the area of Yellowstone National Park Wednesday, staving off plans for trophy hunts in parts of Wyoming and Idaho.

(AP Photo/Jim Urquhart)

International

8.) Religious groups argued their case against a Belgian law banning ritual animal slaughter before the European Union’s highest court on Wednesday, while Belgium denied the law infringes on religious freedom.

(Courthouse News photo/Molly Quell)