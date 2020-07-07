Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the national press corps filed an appellate brief supporting the First Amendment right of press and public to see new court complaints on the day they are filed; A smattering of mask-clad voters hit the polls for New Jersey’s primary; The World Health Organization acknowledged there is emerging evidence the new coronavirus may be dangerously transmitted through the air in poorly ventilated indoor environments, and more.

National

1.) Over entrenched resistance from state court clerks, the national press corps filed an appellate brief supporting the First Amendment right of press and public to see new court complaints on the day they are filed.

(Photo via Acroterion/Wikipedia)

2.) With the coronavirus pandemic pushing the whirlwind conclusion of the Supreme Court’s term into July for the first time since 1996, the justices still must decide a handful of highly anticipated cases, including over Obamacare, religious exceptions to employment laws and access to President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

3.) American employers hired a record 6.5 million workers in May and layoffs dropped to a pre-pandemic level as state economies began reopening.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

4.) Accused of turning a blind eye to suspicious cash withdrawals and legal settlements conducted on behalf of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Deutsche Bank reached a $150 million settlement with New York regulators on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Regional

5.) A smattering of mask-clad voters hit the polls in New Jersey for Tuesday’s primary, with primarily older citizens wanting the comfort of casting their ballots in person.

(Courthouse News photo/Nick Rummell)

6.) A former Los Angeles city councilman pleaded guilty Tuesday to accepting bribes from a real estate developer while he was in office as part of an ongoing federal corruption probe at LA City Hall.

(Courthouse News photo/Chris Marshall)

International

7.) The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged there is emerging evidence the new coronavirus may be dangerously transmitted through the air in poorly ventilated indoor environments such as bars, churches, schools and meat factories.

(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

8.) Tourist-dependent Italy has cautiously reopened, but visitors have been reduced to a trickle due to fears of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Courthouse News photo/Cain Burdeau)