Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court ruled against a handful of irregular Electoral College voters who in 2016 voted for a range of candidates of their own choosing; A federal judge ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to be shut down in one month; The European Union’s highest court heard yet another case involving the Polish judicial system, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The Supreme Court on Monday ruled against a handful of irregular Electoral College voters who in 2016 voted for a range of candidates of their own choosing, rather than their party’s nominee.

2.) The Dakota Access pipeline must shut down by Aug. 5, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the oil industry and Trump administration a resonant defeat after a long-fought battle with Native American tribes.

(Courthouse News photo/Laura Lundquist)

3.) The U.S. Army soldier accused of plotting with a satanic neo-Nazi cult to ambush his unit in a mass-casualty attack pleaded not guilty on Monday morning to the six charges of his indictment.

(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

4.) Refugees don’t have to be denied asylum in Mexico before applying in the United States, the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday, tossing aside a Trump administration rule.

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Regional

5.) After breaking a daily coronavirus testing record over the holiday weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said hospitalizations remain alarmingly high as Covid-19 continues to spread throughout the state’s largest counties.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

6.) With voting conducted almost entirely via the mail, Republicans hope the New Jersey primary on Tuesday will help them push back against 2018’s Blue Wave.

(Courthouse News photo/Nick Rummell)

International

7.) The European Union’s highest court heard yet another case involving the Polish judicial system on Monday, in the latest clash between the EU and the central European country over the rule of law.

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

8.) Further investigation into the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 can be made, but not into alternative scenarios about what caused the plane to be shot down over eastern Ukraine in July 2014, killing all 298 aboard, a Dutch court ruled Friday.

(AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)