Top eight CNS stories for today including Democrats said there was no information to back up President Donald Trump’s snubbing of reports that Russian officials offered bounties to Taliban soldiers in exchange for American lives; The Supreme Court ruled Montana discriminated against religious schools by excluding them from a tax-credit scheme meant to help low-income families afford private education; American travelers will be barred from entering the EU until the U.S. manages to contain its coronavirus outbreak, and more.

National

1.) After a White House briefing Tuesday morning, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said there was no information to back up President Donald Trump’s snubbing of reports that Russian officials offered bounties to Taliban soldiers in exchange for American lives.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2.) Montana discriminated against religious schools by not including them in a tax-credit scheme meant to help low-income families afford private education, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Tuesday.

(Andre F. Chung/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

3.) The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called on the Senate to include as part of the next coronavirus relief bill a bipartisan plan to add new judgeships to federal courts faltering under crushing caseloads.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

4.) Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went after President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, slamming his Republican rival for not expanding testing.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Regional

5.) Frontrunner Amy McGrath held off a late surge by Louisville native Charles Booker to win the Kentucky Democratic nomination for Senate on Tuesday, setting up a showdown with incumbent Mitch McConnell in November.

(Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

6.) Colorado voters hit the polls Tuesday to decide which Democratic candidate will challenge an incumbent conservative backed by President Donald Trump for a U.S. Senate seat in November.

(Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

International

7.) Travelers from the United States will be barred from entering the EU until the U.S. manages to contain its coronavirus outbreak, leaders of the bloc announced Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

8.) A new chapter in the long and depressing history of politicizing disease is unfolding during the coronavirus pandemic, with political leaders around the world and their followers engaged in dangerous scapegoating of ideological, religious and ethnic enemies.

(University of Sheffield photo/Smithsonian Institution)