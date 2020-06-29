Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that a Louisiana law imposing restrictions on doctors who perform abortions is unconstitutional; President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee escalated their fight against mail-in voting; Politicization of disease has a long history, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) In another blow to the Trump administration, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Monday that a Louisiana law imposing restrictions on doctors who perform abortions is unconstitutional.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

2.) President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee sued Pennsylvania on Monday over absentee ballot drop-off sites, escalating their fight against mail-in voting as the November election nears.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Regional

3.) California Governor Gavin Newsom said the number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week in California surged by 45% compared to the week prior, leading the state to add to a list of counties under intense monitoring by health officials.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

4.) Jacksonville, the new site for President Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention, became the latest Florida municipality Monday to require the use of face masks in public as Covid-19 cases continue to climb in the Sunshine State.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

5.) Nearly 40 years after a decades-long robbery, rape, and murder spree that terrorized counties up and down California, former police officer and accused “Golden State Killer” Joseph DeAngelo entered a guilty plea that guarantees he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

6.) New Yorkers with trouble making rent during the coronavirus pandemic have a couple more months of breathing room, with a federal judge upholding Governor Andrew Cuomo’s eviction moratorium on Monday.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

International

7.) Voters heavily backed pro-environmental candidates in local French elections Sunday, while setting the stage on Poland’s presidential front for a consequential runoff between a nationalist conservative and a liberal.

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

8.) Politicization of disease has a long, depressing history in what we know today as the Western World.