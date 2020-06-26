Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Ninth Circuit ruled that President Donald Trump illegally circumvented Congress’ “power of the purse” by transferring $2.5 billion to construct portions of the border wall; California Governor Gavin Newsom asked Imperial County officials to reimpose stay-at-home orders as coronavirus cases spike; Europeans are letting their guard down despite experts and leaders sounding the alarm about a potential resurgence of the virus, and more.

National

1.) President Donald Trump illegally circumvented Congress’ “power of the purse” by transferring $2.5 billion in Department of Defense funds to construct portions of the border wall in California, Arizona and New Mexico, the Ninth Circuit found Friday in a pair of rulings.

2.) A federal judge in Virginia awarded $2 million in attorney fees against two Virginia court clerks in a First Amendment action brought by Courthouse News on behalf of the press corps.

3.) The surge of new Covid-19 cases has forced once-optimistic governors to once again shutter economies, and Wall Street’s jitters have turned to real worries about the economic ramifications.

Regional

4.) California Governor Gavin Newsom asked Imperial County officials to reimpose stay-at-home orders Friday, after the Southern California border county saw a 23% positivity rate in Covid-19 testing in the past two weeks.

5.) The Minneapolis City Council took an early step toward its promised reimagining of the city’s police department Friday morning, voting unanimously in favor of a proposal to change the city charter.

6.) Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars closed and reduced restaurant capacity back down to 50%, in an about-face from his push to reopen the state as Covid-19 cases have spiraled out of control.

International

7.) Europeans are letting their guard down despite experts and leaders sounding the alarm about a potential resurgence of the new coronavirus.

8.) With Covid-19 cases increasing in El Salvador after the supreme court and Legislative Assembly overturned President Nayib Bukele’s strict quarantine orders, the Salvadoran army is delivering emergency care packages to remote villages, where landless people rent land to gamble on the corn harvest.

