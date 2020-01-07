Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) Former Vice President and Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden excoriated President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling the president’s approach to Iran erratic, devoid of strategy and not fully explained to the American people.

2.) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Tuesday that Republicans have enough votes to begin Trump’s impeachment trial before the issue of witnesses has been decided.

3.) America’s trade gap with all countries fell 8.2% in November to the lowest level since President Trump took office, while the politically sensitive deficit with China also shrank.

4.) Ikea has reached a $46 million settlement with the parents of a 2-year-old boy who was suffocated under the weight of a recalled, 70-pound dresser.

5.) In a reversal triggered by Michael Flynn’s shocking effort to slip out from under a guilty plea, federal prosecutors flipped on their recommendation of probation for the former Trump national security adviser and now propose up to six months in prison.

Regional

6.) For the past several months Iowans have had intimate access to Democratic presidential candidates in their living rooms, town halls and church basements. In less than four weeks, caucusgoers will finally make their choices.

7.) Democrats sued the Texas secretary of state in federal court for rejecting more than 2,400 voter registration applications submitted via Vote.org before the 2018 midterm elections.

8.) Looking to revive twice-failed legislation to address California’s urgent housing crisis, a Democratic state senator introduced changes to a controversial housing bill Tuesday that he and supporters hope will finally get it past the finish line this year.