The D.C. Circuit ordered a federal judge to let the government abandon the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn; The Senate confirmed the 200th judge President Donald Trump has placed on a federal court; The European Union may extend a ban on travelers from the United States and other countries where the coronavirus has not been brought under control
National
1.) Bringing a swift end to the prosecution of Michael Flynn, the D.C. Circuit ordered a federal judge Wednesday to let the government abandon the case against the former national security adviser.
2.) The Senate confirmed a Mississippi appeals court judge and former Republican lawmaker to a seat on the Fifth Circuit Wednesday, marking the 200th judge President Donald Trump has placed on a federal court.
3.) Senate Democrats blocked a controversial Republican police reform bill from being debated Wednesday, asserting it lacked the meaningful measures to stamp out police brutality disproportionately leveled at black Americans.
Regional
4.) Former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman has ended Congressman Eliot Engel’s three-decade tenure in the House of Representatives, with two independent election watchers declaring the stunning upset Wednesday.
5.) A Georgia grand jury has formally indicted three white men on murder charges in the February death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was killed while jogging in a residential neighborhood, prosecutors said Wednesday.
6.) The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced a joint travel advisory Wednesday, instituting quarantine rules for any visitors coming from states where infection rates of Covid-19 are on the rise.
7.) A Los Angeles City Council committee voted unanimously to send a package of police reform proposals to the full council for consideration, including a recommendation that police be restricted from responding to mental health emergencies and a bid to make it illegal when people make frivolous 911 calls based on racist beliefs.
International
8.) Faced with new outbreaks of coronavirus within its borders and a surge of infections around the world, the European Union may extend a ban on travelers from the United States and other countries where the deadly virus has not been brought under control.