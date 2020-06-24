Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the D.C. Circuit ordered a federal judge to let the government abandon the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn; The Senate confirmed the 200th judge President Donald Trump has placed on a federal court; The European Union may extend a ban on travelers from the United States and other countries where the coronavirus has not been brought under control, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Bringing a swift end to the prosecution of Michael Flynn, the D.C. Circuit ordered a federal judge Wednesday to let the government abandon the case against the former national security adviser.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

2.) The Senate confirmed a Mississippi appeals court judge and former Republican lawmaker to a seat on the Fifth Circuit Wednesday, marking the 200th judge President Donald Trump has placed on a federal court.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

3.) Senate Democrats blocked a controversial Republican police reform bill from being debated Wednesday, asserting it lacked the meaningful measures to stamp out police brutality disproportionately leveled at black Americans.

(Courthouse News photo/Brandi Buchman)

Regional

4.) Former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman has ended Congressman Eliot Engel’s three-decade tenure in the House of Representatives, with two independent election watchers declaring the stunning upset Wednesday.

(Corey Torpie via AP)

5.) A Georgia grand jury has formally indicted three white men on murder charges in the February death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was killed while jogging in a residential neighborhood, prosecutors said Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

6.) The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced a joint travel advisory Wednesday, instituting quarantine rules for any visitors coming from states where infection rates of Covid-19 are on the rise.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

7.) A Los Angeles City Council committee voted unanimously to send a package of police reform proposals to the full council for consideration, including a recommendation that police be restricted from responding to mental health emergencies and a bid to make it illegal when people make frivolous 911 calls based on racist beliefs.

(Courthouse News photo/Chris Marshall)

International

8.) Faced with new outbreaks of coronavirus within its borders and a surge of infections around the world, the European Union may extend a ban on travelers from the United States and other countries where the deadly virus has not been brought under control.

(AP Photo/Bob Edme)