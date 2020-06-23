Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the coronavirus pandemic did not prevent New York City voters from turning out in droves to participate in an important primary election; Defense lawyers in the Netherlands trial over the MH17 plane crash suggested the investigation into the downing of the passenger jet may have been manipulated by Ukraine; Vice President Mike Pence launched his “Faith in America” rally tour in a conservative Milwaukee suburb, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Vice President Mike Pence launched his “Faith in America” rally tour in a Milwaukee suburb Tuesday, returning to a reliably conservative area of a key battleground state to drum up enthusiasm among the president’s base less than five months from the election.

(Courthouse News photo/Joe Kelly)

2.) Markets posted minor gains on Tuesday, overcoming initial jitters over a U.S.-China trade deal that proved to be less a dead albatross and more of a possum.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

3.) Senate Judiciary Committee members Tuesday discussed amending the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act in order to hold China accountable for injury, losses and damages related to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

(Chinatopix via AP)

4.) Fifteen minor league baseball teams filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against insurance companies they say won’t pay for coronavirus-related business interruption claims.

(Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP)

Regional

5.) Over in New York City, Queens represented the worst-struck borough of the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, but that did not prevent voters from turning out in droves to participate in the democratic process for an important primary election.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

6.) A five-week delay and expansion of absentee voting will likely lead to record turnout Tuesday in Kentucky’s primary election, featuring Democratic frontrunner Amy McGrath squaring off against the surging Charles Booker to decide who will challenge incumbent Senator Mitch McConnell.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

7.) The wealthy Hollister Ranch enclave has begun working with California officials on a plan to open its gates, as required by a recent state law mandating beach access. But not every beach lover thinks unfettered public access to otherwise private coastal property is a good thing.

(Courthouse News photo/Martin Macias Jr.)

International

8.) Defense lawyers in the Netherlands trial over the MH17 plane crash called the investigation into the downing of the passenger jet worrying and suggested it might have been manipulated by Ukraine.

(AP Photo/Robin van Lonkhuijsen, Pool)